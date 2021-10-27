  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What does it mean to be Protestant in the Contemporary World??
    What does it mean to be Protestant in the Contemporary World??
    The Challenge of COVID-19 to Social Ethics As We Know Them
    The Challenge of COVID-19 to Social Ethics As We Know Them
    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
  • Reviews
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
COP26 to determine the fate of low-lying Pacific countries

COP26 to determine the fate of low-lying Pacific countries

Tuvaluan Maina Talia rails against people who argue that when it comes to climate change we are all in the same boat.

While the impact of climate change is profound and will impact everyone on the planet, its effects are most intensely felt by low, lying poor communities such as his homeland of Tuvalu.

The world again has an opportunity to take decisive action on climate change as its leaders meet in Glasgow for the COP26 UN Climate Change summit.

Maina, a doctoral student who is residing at United Theological College, will be in Glasgow for COP26 seeking to give voice to the plight of his country as a representative of the Tuvalu Climate Action Network.

Speaking to Insights prior to departing, he said his country – the highest point of which is only three metres above sea level was in peril.

“ The impact of climate change falls disproportionately on countries such as Tuvalu, we are on the frontline and we are a poor community with little resources. For people to sit in luxury and in relative safety and say we are all in the same boat … I rail against this thinking,” he said.

Maina said there must be urgent action stemming from COP26.

“The Australian government can definitely do more, it is not enough to make a pledge for 2050. There needs to be a target for 2030 and there needs urgent action now. It is no good just focusing on 2050,” he said.

Maina is a doctrinal student at Charles Sturt University, his study focuses on the geopolitics of climate change and indigenous communities with a special reference to the concept of neighbour as outlined in Luke 10. This chapter includes the parable of the Good Samaritan.

“I will go to COP26 with hope, hope that the leaders will take action,” he said.

Maina praised the work of churches in Australia and Tuvalu in advocating for action on climate change. He also praised the programs supporting women in Tuvalu that were funded by Uniting World.

Meanwhile on the eve of COP26,  Uniting NSW.ACT has set a net-zero carbon target for 2040.  

The carbon-neutral goal has seen the employer of over 9,000 people already achieve some ambitious targets since commencing the business sustainably journey in 2009.  

 “Uniting has partnered with the NSW Sustainability Advantage program and the Aged Care Cluster to understand the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (the SDGs) and their application to our work,” said Uniting Chief Executive Tracey Burton. 

 “We are passionate about reducing our carbon footprint and have been carefully monitoring our environmental impacts when building, operating, maintaining, and improving our buildings and retirement communities across NSW and the ACT,” said Mrs Burton. 

Uniting’s record in emissions reduction is strong. Between 2010 and 2021, Uniting has reduced its carbon emissions by 26% through solar panel systems, energy-efficient lighting, other energy efficiency initiatives and better buildings through sustainable design and construction initiatives.  

 “We have 9,760 solar panels on the roofs of 34 services across NSW and the ACT making us one of the largest renewable energy generators in the aged care industry. During the middle of the day when the sun is at its peak it is also our highest period of power demand which allows us to use solar for washing, meal preparation and air conditioning,” said Mrs Burton. 

 Uniting is part of the Uniting Church’s Synod of NSW and the ACT and has always been a strong advocate in acting on climate change and urges the wise use of energy and the protection of the environment for future generations’ use and enjoyment. 

Martin Thomas

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

“The Gathering Place is a remarkable design and wi…
A November intensive course at United Theological…
Have you missed any of the Insights Magazine previ…
We are only two weeks away from the COP26 Global C…
How have you been feeling during the #pandemic? We…
The Uniting Advocacy Team is interested in talking…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top