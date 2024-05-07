The end of the world as we know it…

Review: Fallout Season 1

With it’s 1950s inspired retro-future, Amazon Prime’s Fallout, based on the beloved video game franchise takes viewers on a post-apocalyptic journey through the irradiated wasteland. The series captures the essence of the Fallout world that has been captures over its nine various video game incarnations – a quirky blend of retro-futurism, dark humour, and the lingering scars of nuclear devastation. However, beneath the mutated creatures and scavenged technology, lies a deeper exploration of what it means to survive and rebuild after the end of the world.

The series cleverly avoids a direct rehash of the games’ narratives, instead opting for an original story set in the familiar Fallout universe. We follow Vault Dweller 3042 Lucy Maclean (Ella Purnell), who emerges into the wasteland 210 years after the Great War to search for her father. Played with naiveté by Purnell, Lucy isn’t your typical post-apocalyptic hero. She clings to the vault’s rigid social structure and doesn’t understand the lawlessness of the Wasteland after being protected by its ravages in the secure surroundings of Vault 33, and she struggles to reconcile it with the harsh realities she is faced with. However, exactly what goes on and why in Vault 33

The villain of the Wasteland is Cooper Howard, who’s tragic backstory has him wandering and plundering the Wasteland as The Ghoul, his body irradiated and mutated by the radiation from the surface of the earth. Lucy and The Ghoul eventually end up on the same path.

Fallout’s world-building is a highlight. The series meticulously recreates the post-apocalypticretro 1950s aesthetic – a vibrant wasteland populated by mutated creatures, ragtag factions vying for power, and remnants of pre-war America clinging to a bygone era. From the iconic Pip-Boy interface to the art deco stylings of the Brotherhood of Steel, fans of the games will find plenty of details to appreciate.

The show’s strength lies in its exploration of the human condition after the apocalypse. Lucy’s journey is one of constant ethical dilemmas. Does she cling to the vault’s ideals of order and control, even if they seem out of place in the wasteland? Or does she adapt to the harsh realities, even if it means compromising her morals? The series doesn’t provide easy answers, forcing viewers to contemplate the lengths they would go to in a world gone mad.

Fallout also delves into the complexities of rebuilding society after a global catastrophe. The various factions – from the altruistic Vault Dwellers, the militaristic Brotherhood and the lawless Wastelanders – represent different approaches to survival. The Vault Dwellers, led by the enigmatic Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), believe in cooperation and community, while the Brotherhood prioritises strength, control and requires zealous devotion from its community. The show doesn’t shy away from the conflicts that arise between these factions, showcasing the difficulty of forging a new civilization from the ashes of the old.

The concept of the “end of the world” takes on a unique form in Fallout. It’s not just about the nuclear bombs that destroyed the old world, but also about the constant struggle to build something new in the aftermath. The series doesn’t offer a clear picture of what this new world might look like. Instead, it presents a spectrum of possibilities – from the brutal violence of the raiders to the hopeful idealism of the Vault Dwellers.

Ultimately, the show suggests that the “end of the world” isn’t a singular event, but rather an ongoing process of rebuilding and adapting in the face of unimaginable loss.

Game users have noted that the television adaptation feels like a game within the Fallout universe rather than based on any particular game and as such is writing many rules and setting up lore within its universe. Fallout captures the essence of the franchise’s world and themes. It’s a quirky, and often darkly funny exploration of humanity after the apocalypse.

Fans of the games should have this on their watch list as well as anyone interested in a thought-provoking sci fi take on the end of the world and the resilience of the human spirit.

For fans of both the game and tne series, Prime Video have renewed the series for Season 2.

Fallout Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime