Taylor Swift Themed Service in Germany Draws 1200 People

Forget hymns, The Church of the Holy Spirit, a historic church located in Heimlichm, Germany drew a massive crowd reecently with a service centered around Taylor Swift’s music. The Church of the Holy Spirit’s “Anti-Hero” service, named after one of Swift’s songs, attracted an estimated 1,200 people, mostly young women.

“We’re creating a space for younger people to explore their faith through the music they connect with,” explained Pastor Christof Ellsiepen told online publication Deutsche Welle.

“The Church of the Holy Spirit has always been a place of encounter and exchange,” Pastor Christof Ellsiepen told the outlet. “That’s why a pop-music religious service fits so perfectly. With it, we are giving space to the questions and issues that occupy the younger generation.”

Pastor Christof Ellsiepen made it clear that the sermon highlighted that Swift’s “faith knows doubt and inner conflict.”

During the performance, Petracca was moved by what he saw from the congregation.

“I stared into beaming faces — and during the song that Taylor wrote for her cancer-stricken mother, many had tears in their eyes,” he said.

Organisers saw themes of faith, social justice, and personal struggles woven throughout Swift’s lyrics. Parish pastor Vincenzo Petracca highlighted how her music tackles issues like women’s rights and equality, which align with Christian values. He acknowledged some criticism Swift receives but emphasized the service aimed to show her faith is not without doubt.

The service featured live performances of six Swift songs, led by singer Tine Weichmann. A particularly touching moment came with “Soon You’ll Get Better,” a song about Swift’s mother’s battle with cancer. The lyrics speak of hope through both medicine and prayer, and Petracca described seeing tears and smiles in the congregation.

This innovative approach to worship seems to be a hit. The church plans to continue their “City Church Rock ‘n’ Pop” series with future services themed around Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.