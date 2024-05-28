  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    We need to talk about dying…
    We need to talk about dying…
    Ten Things We Should Know About Pentecost
    Ten Things We Should Know About Pentecost
    Beyond the Landlord Church? 
    Beyond the Landlord Church? 
    Four Ways to Live in the Power of the Spirit and Word
    Four Ways to Live in the Power of the Spirit and Word
  • Reviews
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
  • News
Home
Taylor Swift Themed Service in Germany Draws 1200 People

Taylor Swift Themed Service in Germany Draws 1200 People

Forget hymns, The Church of the Holy Spirit, a historic church located in Heimlichm, Germany drew a massive crowd reecently with a service centered around Taylor Swift’s music. The Church of the Holy Spirit’s “Anti-Hero” service, named after one of Swift’s songs, attracted an estimated 1,200 people, mostly young women.

“We’re creating a space for younger people to explore their faith through the music they connect with,” explained Pastor Christof Ellsiepen told online publication Deutsche Welle.

“The Church of the Holy Spirit has always been a place of encounter and exchange,” Pastor Christof Ellsiepen told the outlet. “That’s why a pop-music religious service fits so perfectly. With it, we are giving space to the questions and issues that occupy the younger generation.”

Pastor Christof Ellsiepen made it clear that the sermon highlighted that Swift’s “faith knows doubt and inner conflict.”

During the performance, Petracca was moved by what he saw from the congregation.

“I stared into beaming faces — and during the song that Taylor wrote for her cancer-stricken mother, many had tears in their eyes,” he said.

Organisers saw themes of faith, social justice, and personal struggles woven throughout Swift’s lyrics. Parish pastor Vincenzo Petracca highlighted how her music tackles issues like women’s rights and equality, which align with Christian values. He acknowledged some criticism Swift receives but emphasized the service aimed to show her faith is not without doubt.

The service featured live performances of six Swift songs, led by singer Tine Weichmann. A particularly touching moment came with “Soon You’ll Get Better,” a song about Swift’s mother’s battle with cancer. The lyrics speak of hope through both medicine and prayer, and Petracca described seeing tears and smiles in the congregation.

This innovative approach to worship seems to be a hit. The church plans to continue their “City Church Rock ‘n’ Pop” series with future services themed around Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

Share

Picture of Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top