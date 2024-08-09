Taylor Swift Speaks Out Against AI Images and Endorses Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift has addressed the controversy surrounding AI-generated images that falsely depicted her endorsing Donald Trump. In a statement on Instagram, Swift expressed her concern about the dangers of AI and misinformation.

The pop star revealed that she recently discovered these misleading AI images on Trump’s website, which prompted her to be transparent about her voting intentions. “This situation has highlighted my fears about AI and the spread of false information,” Swift said. “The simplest way to counter misinformation is with the truth.”

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

Swift announced that she will vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. She praised Harris as a leader who advocates for causes she supports and highlighted Harris’s selection of Walz as a positive choice due to his long-standing advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and women’s reproductive rights.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” she said. “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

In closing, Swift urged voters in her post that has now reached over 9 million of her followers, to research presidential candidates thoroughly and reminded new voters to register before voting. Swift also ironically signed off her Instagram post as “Childless Cat Lady” which is a criticism that has been levelled at Harris by Trump in what has become an increasingly divisive campaign by Trump.