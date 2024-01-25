  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    Embracing Advent Practices for a More Meaningful December
    Embracing Advent Practices for a More Meaningful December
  • Reviews
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
  • News
Home
Sydney Jewish Museum exhibition uses AI to feature late volunteer

Sydney Jewish Museum exhibition uses AI to feature late volunteer

The Sydney Jewish Museum has unveiled a new display with one of the museum’s late volunteers featured.

Using artificial intelligence, the display features the late Eddie Jaku, a holocaust survivor who helped educate people and wrote a book about his life experiences.

Visitors to the museum can ask Mr Jaku a question and receive an answer in real time as though he was in conversation with them.

During his time in the Auschwitz concentration camp, his parents were murdered by the Nazis. As a skilled engineer, Mr Jaku was spared.

Mr Jaku was the author of the memoir The Happiest Man on Earth. He was a volunteer at the Museum from November 1992 to its closure due to the COVID pandemic in March 2020. He passed away on 12 October 2021, aged 101.

The museum’s current feature exhibit, honours Eddie and Flore Jaku’s life stories.

The exhibit is an example of what is sometimes called digital afterlife technology, which uses artificial intelligence and recordings of a person to create a facsimile of them.

For more information, visit the Sydney Jewish Museum’s Facebook page here.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top