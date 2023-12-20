Sydney Alliance celebrates climate campaign win

The Sydney Alliance has welcomed an NSW Government commitment to put $87.5 million in funding towards social housing energy upgrades.

The NSW government says it will match an investment commitment made by the Commonwealth Government.

The announcement also included $30 million to support renters to access clean energy and reduce cost of energy bills.

The Alliance made energy upgrades to social housing a key part of its election asks going into the March 2023 NSW election.

For eight years the Sydney Alliance ‘Voices for Power’ campaign has highlighted the need for access to a ‘solar garden’ community energy plot for low-income households, which will be funded as part of the federal government’s commitment to energy upgrades.

Cat Coghlan is Co-Lead Organiser of the Sydney Alliance.

“Many homes in our state were built without minimum building and energy standards including the social housing stock,” Ms Coghlan said.

“This means that those homes are the least energy efficient and therefore the most expensive to run, yet people in those homes are the ones who can least afford and who can benefit most from energy upgrades and renewable energy.”

“Expanding access to upgrades like solar power, reverse cycle air conditioning and insulation will make a measurable difference for low-income homes by bringing down energy bills and making it easier and more affordable to keep our homes cool in summer and warm in winter. The Alliance’s advocacy over many years today bears fruit for vulnerable people in our communities who will benefit from lower bills and healthier homes”, Ms Coghlan said.

The NSW and ACT Synod of the Uniting Church is a founding member of the Sydney Alliance.

Moderator Rev. Faaimata (Mata) Havea Hiliau said that the current cost-of-living crisis was impacted by the cost of energy in Australia and a, “Clear demonstration of just how bad things can get when we don’t act meaningfully to tackle our climate and energy challenges.”

“In 2023 we saw temperature records smashed, last September was the hottest September on record, following the hottest August and hottest July globally – ever,” Rev. Hiliau said.

“Our homes and cities are ill-equipped to deal with what is fast becoming the ‘new abnormal’ of extreme weather conditions, and those who can least afford it are disproportionately impacted by this global heating. Anything to reduce these impacts on the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in our community are welcomed.”

The Sydney Alliance is a coalition of community organisations, unions, religious organisations, and schools.