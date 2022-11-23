  • Home
    We're All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music's highest honours
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God's creation
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Home
Steve Bevis to start as Burwood-Croydon minister in 2023

Steve Bevis to start as Burwood-Croydon minister in 2023

Rev. Dr Steve Bevis will start as Burwood-Croydon Uniting Church’s minister in early February.

In a video played during the joint congregational meeting, Rev. Dr Bevis said that he was looking forward to joining the congregations’ ministry.

“In these three congregations, people seem to respect and love each other and get on really well. That is something in itself. You have amazing strengths.”

Rev. Dr Bevis said that music, wrestling with big ideas, and working with others outside the church building were aspects of ministry that he enjoyed and looked forward to sharing in.

“Ministry is about prayerfully going on that journey with people, reflecting, ceraring, thinking, and acting together.”

Rev. Dr Bevis has previously worked as Uniting Church Chaplain at the University of Newcastle and as a Minister in Melbourne and Alice Springs.

He is also the Chair of UnitingWorld’s board and previously worked with Tear Australia.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

