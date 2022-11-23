Steve Bevis to start as Burwood-Croydon minister in 2023

Rev. Dr Steve Bevis will start as Burwood-Croydon Uniting Church’s minister in early February.

In a video played during the joint congregational meeting, Rev. Dr Bevis said that he was looking forward to joining the congregations’ ministry.

“In these three congregations, people seem to respect and love each other and get on really well. That is something in itself. You have amazing strengths.”

Rev. Dr Bevis said that music, wrestling with big ideas, and working with others outside the church building were aspects of ministry that he enjoyed and looked forward to sharing in.

“Ministry is about prayerfully going on that journey with people, reflecting, ceraring, thinking, and acting together.”

Rev. Dr Bevis has previously worked as Uniting Church Chaplain at the University of Newcastle and as a Minister in Melbourne and Alice Springs.



He is also the Chair of UnitingWorld’s board and previously worked with Tear Australia.