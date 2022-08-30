Selena Gomez on her faith, mental ill health and social media in new documentary

Selena Gomez is an actress, singer, entrepreneur, producer and now, the subject of her very own documentary. What you may not know about Gomez is that she has suffered from mental ill health and been diagnosed with Lupus and had a kidney transplant in 2017 for the condition.

When she was diagnosed in 2015, she took a break from her career and had to deal with the anxiety and depression stemming from the diagnosis.

Over the years she has opened up about how bad social media is for millennials as she has dealt with her share of trolls. Having turned 30 this year, she has been vocal about how bad social media is for mental health and how being in the public eye makes it even worse.

During an appearance on the Giving Back Generation podcast with Raquelle Stevens, the singer, 27, opened up about how people treated her.

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” she said. “So for me, I really started to notice when people started attacking me (on social media) for that.”

At a Hillsong conference in 2017, she took the stage and gave her testimony of how she came to faith in the midst of her very public battle with Lupus and the susbequent issues with social media that led to her mental ill health.

“Selena you are enough, not because you’ve tried hard, not because you have loved hard or put on your best face, not because you have been given a large platform and not because others are telling you that you are enough. You are enough because you are a child of God who has been pursuing you from the very beginning. You are enough because his grace has saved you and covers you. And every good thing you do will flow from this truth. What you give to others will always be an overflow of what He has given to you. Selena you don’t have to try so hard. You can rest,” she said in an open letter to herself in front of thousands of members of the contemporary Christian church.

The upcoming documentary commissioned by Apple TV+, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me chronicles the highs and lows of her journey from the height of unbelievable superstardom to the depths of personal crisis.

Gomez has been open about her personal life, including her battle with mental health and her relationship with God. Gomez has been an outspoken believer and attended Hillsong Church before she left in 2019.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom,” Apple TV+ teased. “But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 4

Picture: Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)