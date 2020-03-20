School of Discipleship 2020 cancelled

School of Discipleship is the latest in-person event to be cancelled, but organisers say they are working to ensure that it goes ahead in another form.



With official bans on mass gatherings in place to help address the COVID-19 outbreak, church services have been suspended with several other events postponed or cancelled.

According to an email sent out from the School of Discipleship steering committee, event organisers are looking to move the event online in July, with “a smaller face-to-face event later in the year (should circumstances allow).” The event is also looking to run again in 2021.



School of Discipleship has run since 2004. As the name suggests, the event is a ‘school’ with an emphasis on theological education. The 2020 event was previously set for 3-5 July.



