School of Discipleship 2020 cancelled
School of Discipleship is the latest in-person event to be cancelled, but organisers say they are working to ensure that it goes ahead in another form.
With official bans on mass gatherings in place to help address the COVID-19 outbreak, church services have been suspended with several other events postponed or cancelled.
According to an email sent out from the School of Discipleship steering committee, event organisers are looking to move the event online in July, with “a smaller face-to-face event later in the year (should circumstances allow).” The event is also looking to run again in 2021.
School of Discipleship has run since 2004. As the name suggests, the event is a ‘school’ with an emphasis on theological education. The 2020 event was previously set for 3-5 July.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Mission Shaped Ministry 2020 Facilitated Weekend20/03/2020 - 22/03/2020
The Annual Stations of the Cross Retreat02/04/2020 - 03/04/2020
Faith Film Festival05/04/2020 - 28/04/2020
Godly Play Core Training Canberra14/05/2020 - 16/05/2020
Gospel Yarning 202011/06/2020 - 13/06/2020
- See more events
Connect With Us
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.