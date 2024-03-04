  • Home
    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    The Crucified God, Five Decades On 
    What Spiritual Growth Actually Looks Like
    Exploring the Ark
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
Sawtell Uniting Church fundraises for RFS

A January donation from Sawtell Uniting Church to the Boambee Rural Fire Service (RFS) has helped the RFS complete upgrades to the fire station’s depot. 

The donation of $1,814.45 was gathered by the church in gratitude for the local RFS’ assistance at the Sawtell Carols by Candlelight event on 20 December at the Village Green. 

Boambee Rural Fire Brigade Secretary Peter Williams received the donation from Church Council Chair Colin Robson at the Boambee RFS depot.  

Fundraising for the extension and upgrades to the Boambee depot has been underway for many months, with works in progress being completed with each new donation. 

Mr Williams told local newspaper News Of The Area that the money would help finish pathways and final upgrades. 

“The extension we’ve built at the rear of our depot is giving us a new training/meeting room,” he said.  

Sawtell Uniting Church’s Chris Dunkerley was pleased the donation could go to a key community service.  

“Every year for the seventeen years we’ve been running the Carols by Candlelight we have the assistance of a local group which helps us on the night, and they become the recipient of the fundraising,” he said. 

“This year we chose the local RFS who went around handing out the songbooks so people could sing along.” 

Donations for the book came in at over $1800. 

“With the dangers of bushfires this summer we felt it was a good time to partner with the local RFS and it seems everyone felt the same and donated generously.” 

“What a wonderful community evening it was and thank you to the many locals and visitors who came along and made it all worthwhile,” he said 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

