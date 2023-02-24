“Sad but not surprising”: Pitt Street repaints rainbow steps after vandalism

Pitt Street Uniting Church’s rainbow steps were vandalised by a group of unidentified men on Saturday, 25 February. Within days, however, the steps were restored to their prior colour.

Pitt Street Uniting Church’s Rev. Dr Josephine Inkpin told Insights the vandalism did not come as a surprise to the congregation.

“Such an attack is sad but not surprising and part of a range of harassments Pitt Street Uniting Church and fellow affirming Christians are enduring,” she said.

“Pitt Street Uniting Church has met such opposition for years on our stand for various aspects of justice and the quick renewal of the rainbow is part of our strength and determination.”

“We pray however that others may now see the need for more active affirmation in both church and world.”