    Scripture debate and disputation in the wilderness
    Scripture debate and disputation in the wilderness
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    We're All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
“Sad but not surprising”: Pitt Street repaints rainbow steps after vandalism

“Sad but not surprising”: Pitt Street repaints rainbow steps after vandalism

Pitt Street Uniting Church’s rainbow steps were vandalised by a group of unidentified men on Saturday, 25 February. Within days, however, the steps were restored to their prior colour.

Pitt Street Uniting Church’s Rev. Dr Josephine Inkpin told Insights the vandalism did not come as a surprise to the congregation.

“Such an attack is sad but not surprising and part of a range of harassments Pitt Street Uniting Church and fellow affirming Christians are enduring,” she said.

“Pitt Street Uniting Church has met such opposition for years on our stand for various aspects of justice and the quick renewal of the rainbow is part of our strength and determination.”

“We pray however that others may now see the need for more active affirmation in both church and world.”

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

2 thoughts on ““Sad but not surprising”: Pitt Street repaints rainbow steps after vandalism”

  1. Meredith Knight

    This attack on our steps at Pitt Street and other abuse and harassment on our minister and other members; one an ally who was repainting the steps on Sunday when it occurred, is reminiscent of the attacks on the congregation and our minister, Rev Dorothy McMahon (now Rev Dr Dorothy McRae-McMahon) in 1987/88 by the Neo-fascist group, National Action. The congregation stood strong then and we are standing strong now. Love will always conquer hate. Let the rainbow shine! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

  2. Jason Masters

    This was so sad. I have so much admiration for the team at Pitt Street putting together the Mardi Gras program with other Christian groups, and their incredible patience and gentleness as members were harassed during the repainting process.

