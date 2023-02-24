Richmond Uniting Church to raise funds for Eugowra flood recovery

On 9 May, St Andrews Uniting Church in Richmond will host a community fundraising lunch. The event will raise money for recovery efforts in Eugowra, which is recovering from floods at the end of 2022.

The lunch will feature guest speaker Janet Moxey, a former Richmond resident, who employs people who experienced the floods in Eugowra first hand.

Two people passed away in the flooding, which peaked at an unprecedented level of 11.2m in the centre of Eugowra.

Ms Moxey’s owns Moxey Farms, which was originally located in the Hawkesbury. Her father, Alf Moxey, was a local councillor.

The fundraising lunch will be held on Thursday, March 9, at 12pm (arrival at 11.30am), at St Andrews Uniting Church, 25 West Market Street, Richmond.

The lunch is $15 per person. Call Kerryn on 0478 669 707 to RSVP.

Image credit: ABC Central West, Xanthe Gregory