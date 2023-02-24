  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Scripture debate and disputation in the wilderness
    Scripture debate and disputation in the wilderness
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Richmond Uniting Church to raise funds for Eugowra flood recovery

Richmond Uniting Church to raise funds for Eugowra flood recovery

On 9 May, St Andrews Uniting Church in Richmond will host a community fundraising lunch. The event will raise money for recovery efforts in Eugowra, which is recovering from floods at the end of 2022.

The lunch will feature guest speaker Janet Moxey, a former Richmond resident, who employs people who experienced the floods in Eugowra first hand.

Two people passed away in the flooding, which peaked at an unprecedented level of 11.2m in the centre of Eugowra.

Ms Moxey’s owns Moxey Farms, which was originally located in the Hawkesbury. Her father, Alf Moxey, was a local councillor.

The fundraising lunch will be held on Thursday, March 9, at 12pm (arrival at 11.30am), at St Andrews Uniting Church, 25 West Market Street, Richmond.

The lunch is $15 per person. Call Kerryn on 0478 669 707 to RSVP.

Image credit: ABC Central West, Xanthe Gregory

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top