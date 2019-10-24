The power of words

Review: Beautifully Broken

Starring: Benjamin A. Onyango, Bonko Khoza, Emily Hahn, Ditebogo Ledwaba



Some would call it serendipity, many would consider it chance while others would call it God’s providence, but regardless of the label, this is an unbelievable tale of human connection. Unbeknownst to the majority of the world, over one million Rwandans of Tutsi heritage were estimated to have been slaughtered during the Rwandan genocide of 1994. During this period, three families from across the world managed to connect and impact each other.

This terrifying time in this African country’s history led to the wide-spread evacuation of many into the neighbouring countries. William Mwizerwa (Benjamin A. Onyango) and his family managed to get across the Kenyan border and found shelter in a refugee camp. During their escape from their homeland, they managed to escape the death squads because of the merciful act of Mugenzi (Bonko Khoza), an action that led to a jail term for the man.After many months in the camp, a providential opportunity opens the door for William to immigrate to the United States and start over in Nashville, Tennessee. He goes before his family and hopes to bring them over once he finds work and a place to live.

On the other side of the world the Hartley family lived a prosperous lifestyle in Nashville. Randy (Scott William Winters) was a father and husband who provided generously for his family, but he was losing his family because of workaholism.

As his daughter grew up, one thing that she came to cherish was her friendship to a young girl on the other side of the world. Andrea (Emily Hahn) became penpals with a young Rwandan girl named, Umuhoza (Ditebogo Ledwaba).

Despite the distance between the girls, their letters provided a close and valuable bond between the girls. A connection that was put to the test when Andrea experienced a horrific trial in her young life. Each of these individuals could not realise the impact that each of them would have on the other as the drama unfolds in this international journey of hope.

The providential nature of these three families and the connection that binds them does make this a tale worth engaging regardless of one’s faith.

Beautifully Broken trailer.

The power of the written word

In our society of email, social media and e-cards, the value of the written word has diminished. Postal systems around the world are dependant on junk mail and internet shopping for them to remain viable. Yet, we all still enjoy receiving a letter or card in our letterbox.

Beautifully Broken shows the value of letter writing and the long-gone idea of a penpal. Despite mobile phones being available in all countries, not all people groups have access to computers and the internet. Also, there is something exceptionally personal about the written word, a simple expression of care that must be celebrated within the Christian tradition. If not for the written word in the early part of the church, we would not have the many teachings of this world-wide faith.

‘Here is my greeting in my own handwriting—Paul. I do this in all my letters to prove they are from me.’

2 Thessalonians 3:17

Even though it is not as convenient as texting friends and family members, have you considered taking time to write a note, a card or a letter to those closest to you? The value of this kind gesture may have far-reaching implications that go beyond the price of the stamp. Even if it does not change the world, this word of encouragement may be the very thing the recipient needs to make it through the day and life.

Russ Matthews