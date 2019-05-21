Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Dog bite sized comedy

May 22, 2019

Review: It’s Bruno!

Created by Solvan Naim, It’s Bruno! is a short but sweet series that centres on a man and his beloved dog. Malcolm never leaves the side of Bruno, a Puggle (a Pug and Beagle cross) who goes on a variety of madcap adventures over the season.

The show stars Nairn himself, alongside his real life rescue dog Bruno. Where many other people would be content to give their pet their own Instagram account, Nairn saw the potential for a series revolving around his dog after making a few short videos with music.

“He’s just a loving dog and he always wants to show you attention,” he told Variety.

“He’s never angry or mad. We can all learn a little something from him.”

With every episode being a brief 15 minutes, the whole season can be binge watched in a matter of two hours.

This short, bite sized delivery proves to be one of the show’s strengths, and there is no wasted time.

For dog lovers, many of the scenarios in the show are relatable, from not wanting someone to pat your dog, to rivalries with other pets in the local area.

As strange as the Bronx depicted in It’s Bruno! is, there is an undeniable sense of community. The entire neighbourhood seemingly revolves around the Puggle and his owner, reacting in a variety of ways.  

At only 22 years old, Naim has demonstrated that he has a knack for creating comedy early in his career and this series will hopefully lead to more opportunities for him to hone his craft.

It’s Bruno! also has a surprising political twist late in the piece that is worth looking out for.

It’s Bruno! is streaming now on Netflix

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

