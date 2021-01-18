  • Home
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr’s writings and legacy
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
Rev. Stuart Bollom to be commissioned

The Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford will commission Rev. Stuart Bollom as the new Director of Mission (Schools) on Friday, 19 February.

The service will take place at Pitt Street Uniting Church and will adhere to COVID Safe protocols.

Rev. Bollom started in the role on Monday 18 October. He previously told Insights that the role will involve working with the Synod and schools to link the ministry of schools to that of congregations and to support the work of chaplains.  

He said that the role had proven to be something of a “homecoming” for him.

“Someone recently welcomed me ‘home’, and in many ways it does feel like a homecoming after working outside of the church for many years,” he said.

“Mostly, it is quite daunting to be entrusted with this role, and the Commissioning brings that home to me in a powerful way. It is also humbling to be recognised for all of the different roles I have had and to be regarded for what I have gained from those experiences.”

“It has been a busy start getting to know everyone in Synod and in the schools. Each of the schools have warmly welcomed me and they are keen to demonstrate the way they are a part of the Uniting Church. They are also open to exploring new ideas for reflecting the mission and ministry of the Church in their schools. There has been a lot of enthusiasm for bringing students from the schools together in a meaningful way so that they can express their connection to each other and the Uniting Church as well.”

“It has also been good to meet with the School Chaplains and to see the amazing work that they do on the edge of the church. They are critical to the life of the schools and are making a real difference to their communities.”

Rev. Stuart Bollom’s commissioning service takes place on Friday, 19 February at Pitt Street Uniting Church from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

Due to Covid19 restrictions there are limited numbers available. Registration closes on Friday, 5 February 2021 or when registrations reach the maximum capacity.

To register, visit the Eventbrite page here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights' Editor

