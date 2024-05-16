Rev. Bill Crews hosts thank you dinner for volunteers

On Wednesday 9 April, Rev. Bill Crews hosted a thank-you dinner for representatives at organisations who contributed to the 2023 Christmas Drive. The dinner was held at the Loaves and Fishes restaurant in Ashfield, where Rev. Crews shared some of ways that donations made an impact to those experiencing hardship.





According to Rev. Crews, some 7000 Christmas gift hampers were put together by Rev. Bill Crews Foundation volunteers from donations received from many organisations and individuals. Rev. Crews informed attendees at the dinner that the army had to come in and help them distribute such a large volume of hampers.

National Volunteer Week 2024 runs from 20 to 26 May. All NSW and ACT Synod staff have access to two volunteer leave days each year. For more information, visit the official National Volunteers Week Australia website.

Genevieve Giles