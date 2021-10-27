  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What does it mean to be Protestant in the Contemporary World??
    What does it mean to be Protestant in the Contemporary World??
    The Challenge of COVID-19 to Social Ethics As We Know Them
    The Challenge of COVID-19 to Social Ethics As We Know Them
    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
  • Reviews
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Remembering, with Families and Friends for Drug Law Reform

Remembering, with Families and Friends for Drug Law Reform

Every year in late October, the Families and Friends for Drug Law Reform hold a ceremony to remember loved ones who have died because of drugs. Since the ceremony was first held in 1996, it is estimated that over 20,000 people have died because of drug overdoses. The ceremony takes place in springtime in Weston Park in Canberra.

The location, beside a memorial on a stone under a locust tree (Robinia pseudoacacia), was chosen for the first ceremony in 1996, because of its particular associations for the family of one of the members of FFDLR, whose brother had died earlier that year. The blossoming locus tree under which the memorial stone lies is a potent symbol for the event: an expression of hope in the midst of remembering and honouring those who have died. This year, however, the ceremony took place online on 25 October.

Bill Bush, Chairperson of FFDLR (and member of St Ninian’s UCA in Canberra), noted that “these avoidable deaths have ballooned out to at least 20,000 people since that first ceremony. Then, as now, opiate overdoses have been the main cause. The make-up of those who have died”, Mr Bush advised, “has changed from generally troubled young people trying to cope, pushing boundaries and risk-taking, as young people have always done, to include older Canberrans who, in desperate search for inadequately provided pain relief, have had recourse to illicit substances. There are those who in desperation to shed themselves from a dependency have taken their own life without the aid of any drugs.”

The ceremonies have brought out of the shadows the promise and worth of those who have died and enabled grieving families and friends to draw aside the curtain of shame and stigma with which an unfeeling society has shrouded their loved ones. A number of Uniting Church leaders have spoken at these ceremonies in years past, including Presidents Sir Ron Wilson and Rev. Gregor Henderson, and (last year) the Moderator, Rev. Simon Hansford. You can read some of the addresses given over the years here

Every year, a local politician speaks at the ceremony—this year it was Peter Cain, MLA for Ginnindera, who chairs the Select Committee considering the Decriminalisation Bill that is currently before the ACT Legislature. In addition, a family member of someone who has died speaks at the ceremony—this year, Janine Haskins, whose 23 year old daughter, Brontë, was driven to believe that the only relief available to her was to take her own life. She bore witness to a tragic sequence of events leading to the death of Brontë in 2020.

This year, also, the Rev. Dr John Squires was invited to preside over the roll call of names of people who are being remembered, and to speak as a representative of people of faith. Rev. Dr Squires indicated that the Uniting Church has a strong commitment to stand in support of those who have been bereaved in this situation. In recent years, the Uniting Church has developed the Fair Treatment campaign, in which we have joined with over 60 partner organisations, and many concerned individuals, to affirm that policies and laws must not stigmatise and marginalise the most disadvantaged people in our community.

Rev. Dr Squires told the gathering, “The man who shapes the perspective of the world that I adhere to and seek to follow in my life is the man from Nazareth who sat, befriended, listened, questioned, encouraged, challenged, enriched, expanded horizons. This man from Nazareth would not validate the harsh, uncaring, depersonalising course of action that many of your loved ones have experienced as they grappled with drug dependency, suicidal ideation, or the intensified pain that came with age and disability. By trusting in the way of the man of Nazareth, I place my faith in the positive and hopeful dimension of humanity.”

He noted that Jesus had affirmed what the sages of old had long declared: “We human beings are made in the image of God. Our very beings “radiate the glory of God”. At our own creation, the breath of God was breathed into us, infusing our being with all that God is, all that God offers. Our very beings contain within them the potential to be life-affirming, world-embracing, in hope-filled living, in loving relationships, in caring compassion. Each human being therefore needs to be accorded dignity and respect, as a person bearing the mark of the divine, with the breath of the divine inspiring and enabling our very being.”

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

On Sunday 31 October, Berry Uniting Church was pre…
Have a look at the Lectionary Reflections for Nove…
As NSW opens back up again post #lockdown, Rev. Ph…
Tuvaluan Maina Talia a doctoral student who is res…
“The Gathering Place is a remarkable design and wi…
A November intensive course at United Theological…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top