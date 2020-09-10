Raymond Joso to be inducted as UME Head of Mission Enablement

Rev. Dr Raymond Joso will be inducted as Uniting Mission and Education’s Head of Mission Enablement on 16 October at 11 am.



Moderator Simon Hansford will preside.

Rev. Dr Joso has well over a decade’s experience in ministry. He has made multiple contributions to the Hold That Thought series, including the video below.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be a hybrid event. The physical service will happen at the Centre for Ministry Chapel in North Parramatta, which can host 31 people in the Chapel, and an additional five in the foyer – which will allow the safe provision of a light lunch after the gathering.

RSVP by Tuesday 6th October for the physical gathering by email to ReneeK@nswact.uca.org.au, and include whether you will stay for lunch and any dietary requirements.

Due to the limited places and the work of several guests with a role in the service, there are only 20 places set aside for people to register.

Zoom details

Zoom URL: https://uca-nswact.zoom.us/j/8825538570

Meeting ID: 882 553 8570

One tap mobile

+61280156011,,8825538570# Australia

+61370182005,,8825538570# Australia

Dial by your location



+61 2 8015 6011 Australia

Find your local number: https://uca-nswact.zoom.us/u/abYvuW7bzq