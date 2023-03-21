‘Prosper’ to depict Australian megachurch with shameful secrets
A new streaming series will depict an Australian megachurch led by a powerful family that is protecting secrets.
Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney have been cast in the drama series Prosper, which will stream on Stan. Roxburgh and Gibney will lead the cast show, which currently being promoted as a family drama and a “provocative peek behind the curtain of power and privilege.”a “provocative peek behind the curtain of power and privilege.”
The series is currently being produced in New South Wales, and the first episode will be called ‘Man of God.’
Mr Roxburgh will play Cal Quinn, the founder and global pastor of fictional Sydney megachurch U Star. Ms Gibney will play Abi Quinn, Cal’s wife and the church’s worship leader. The series’ megachurch will be depicted as a fast growing Australian denomination expanding overseas.
“Prosper is a powerful family drama that is cleverly written, and arrives with impeccable timing,” Mr Roxburgh said.
“Cal Quinn is an irresistible character. He’s a luminous and powerful figure, yet plagued with doubt and secrets. And the excellent writing team have surrounded him with equally complex characters. I can’t wait to jump into this with the cast and bring it all to life.”
“I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Prosper and can’t wait to start working with the incredibly talented team behind this very special and timely drama series,” Ms Gibney said. “The producers have assembled an astonishing cast and crew, the scripts are fabulous and Abi Quinn is unlike anyone I have played before.”
Prosper will stream on Stan.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network (DRCN) Core Training Course - CanberraThu, 27th Apr 2023 - Fri, 28th Apr 2023
Spiritual Care Australia Conference - Trajectories of HopeMon, 19th Jun 2023 - Wed, 21st Jun 2023
Preachfest 2023Wed, 1st Nov 2023 - Fri, 3rd Nov 2023
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.