  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What if we actually did what Jesus did?
    What if we actually did what Jesus did?
    Why do we have the infancy narratives?
    Why do we have the infancy narratives?
    A Christmas Meditation
    A Christmas Meditation
    What does it mean to have a ‘church home?’
    What does it mean to have a ‘church home?’
  • Reviews
    Can Hitler be funny?
    Can Hitler be funny?
    To all things, an end…
    To all things, an end…
    Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema
    Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Christmas romance and redemption
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Professor John Swinton to deliver May Macleod lecture

Professor John Swinton to deliver May Macleod lecture

Professor John Swinton will deliver the 2020 May Macleod lecture, on the subject of “What does it mean to be normal?”

Professor Swinton is a Scottish theologian and a global leader in the area of disability theology. He is Professor of Practical Theology at the University of Aberdeen and founder of the university’s Centre for Spirituality, Health and Disability.

He has published a number of books, including Living Gently in a Violent World: The Prophetic Witness of Weakness (with Jean Vanier and Stanley Hauerwas, 2008), Dementia: Living in the Memories of God (2012), and Becoming Friends of Time: Disability, Timefullness, and Gentle Discipleship (2016).

Speaking on the subject of dementia, Professor Swinton writes, “Even in something as apparently hopeless as dementia you can find possibilities, because God is a God who never forgets us, who says: ‘I will always be with you, I will always be for you, in all things at all times’.”

Canapés will be served from 6:30pm, and the lecture will begin at 7pm.

 The May MacLeod lecture is an annual event. Its namesake, May MacLeod (1913-1984), was a committed Uniting Church layperson. The lecture is intended to present issues of concern to the church and to be accessible to ordinary people. Previous speakers have included Tim Costello, Peter Rollins, and Lowitja O’Donoghue.

The lecture will also eventually be uploaded online.

The 2020 May MacLeod Lecture takes place at United Theological College on Friday, 6 March.

For more information about the lecture series, visit the official website.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top