Prime Video Greenlights Joseph of Egypt, An Epic New Limited Series from the Creators of The Chosen

Prime Video is expanding its slate of biblical dramas with the official greenlight of Joseph of Egypt, a compelling eight-episode limited series from the makers of The Chosen. Production has already commenced in New Mexico, promising a grand retelling of one of the Old Testament’s most enduring narratives.

The series casts Adam Hashmi, known for Bridgerton and Criminal Record, as the complex and stylish Joseph – betrayed by his brothers and sold into slavery, only to ascend to become Pharaoh’s trusted advisor. His remarkable rise culminates in a dramatic reckoning when his past resurfaces, demanding the ultimate test of forgiveness and faith.

Veteran writer and showrunner Craig Wright (Greenleaf, Lost) is at the helm of the project, serving as writer and executive producer. Meanwhile, Dallas Jenkins, creator of The Chosen, serves as executive producer through his production company, 5&2 Studios. This work is part of a newly-formed first-look deal between 5&2 Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, which also includes exclusive streaming rights to The Chosen and its forthcoming spinoffs.

Joining Hashmi are:

Alexander Siddig (Foundation, Shantaram) as Jacob

Babak Tafti (Succession, Billions) as Simeon

Daniel Peera (The Cleaning Lady, NCIS) as Reuben

Iris Bahr (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Svetlana) as Leah

A deep supporting cast rounds out the biblical tableau, featuring actors such as Dakota Shapiro, Tannaz Shastiri, Ruben Vernier, Amir Malaklou, Moran Atias, Necar Zadegan, Matisse Ratron-Neal, Shani Atias, and Siya Maleki in a variety of pivotal roles.

Joseph of Egypt forms part of what Jenkins refers to as an expanding “Chosen Bible universe.” First announced during ChosenCon 2024, Jenkins revealed plans for several new biblical series – including Moses and the Acts of the Apostles – crafted with the same blend of faithfulness to Scripture and dramatic storytelling that propelled The Chosen to global success.

In a post celebrating the start of production, Jenkins asked fans to imagine Joseph of Egypt arriving ahead of Season 7 of The Chosen, offering fresh biblical content before the “mothership” concludes.

No release date has been announced yet. Given production is already underway as of mid-August 2025, a premiere in late 2025 or 2026 seems plausible. However, Amazon will debut Joseph of Egypt exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories.

This series continues Prime Video’s successful foray into faith-based, epic storytelling, following in the footsteps of House of David – another biblical series that premiered earlier this year with impressive viewership and renewal momentum.

With The Chosen garnering hundreds of millions of viewers and breaking crowd-funding records, Joseph of Egypt arrives with both legacy and expectation. Jenkins has consistently emphasized his intention to stay rooted in Scripture while bringing vibrant, character-driven narratives to life and audiences are already primed for the journey