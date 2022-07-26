  • Home
Prayers of Peace

An upcoming interfaith service at will celebrate the International Day of Peace.

On 21 September, Religious leaders from Aboriginal, Bahai, Brahmakumaris, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Islamic, Jain, Jewish, Mandaean, Sikh, Sufi and Zoroastrian communities gather at Knox Grammar to offer prayers for peace.

Rev. Dr Manus Ghosh is the Minister of St John’s Uniting Church in Wahroonga and has organised the prayer service for nearly two decades.

“The overall objective of the International Day of Peace Interfaith Peace Service is to join the people of the world in prayer and from all faith backgrounds to pray for global peace,” he said.

“It draws people to see each other, understand one another so all can work together collaboratively for global peace.”

Rev. Dr Ghosh said that holding the event in person was meaningful.

“This would be 19th year of this Peace Service that I have been organising. The last two years we did it on Zoom, So we are excited to be back face to face.”

Rev. Dr Ghosh said that it was also significant that the event will be held at Knox Grammar, and that students will take part.

“Their involvement and participation are vital,” he said.

“Our speaker, Dr Jan Fizzell, has become the face of fighting against COVID as she meets the religious and community leaders on a regular basis to appraise and advise on COVID-19.”

According to Rev. Dr Ghosh, the event will also serve to say “Thank you” to frontline healthcare workers.

Students will provide musical performances and there will be opportunity to light a candle for peace during the service. A light lunch will also be provided.

The International Day of Peace Prayer Service takes place at Knox Grammar School on Wednesday, 21 September from 11am.

For more information contact Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh. The RSVP date is Saturday, 10 September.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

