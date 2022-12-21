Pilgrim Visit to St Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, Lidcombe

On Saturday 3 November, Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh led a group of people from Armenian Orthodox, Coptic Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Uniting Church, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, and Sufi faith traditions to visit St Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Lidcombe.

The objective of the visit was to express love, solidarity and peace to the people of the Ukrainian community at this very difficult time in their homeland. The visitors were graciously welcomed into their sacred space by Fr Simon Ckuj and Fr Justin McDonnell. The visitors joined the Vesper service.

They were anointed with Holy Oil and were given the Holy Communion. It was a very moving service.

Later the visitors joined the congregation over delicious refreshments where Rev. Ghosh led a prayer service. A Peace candle was lit by him and all visitors took turn to hold it and offered prayers from their respective faith traditions for peace in Ukraine, Russia and the world. The candle was presented to the church as a symbol of love, friendship, solidarity and peace between the Ukrainian Church and the Interfaith Community.

The sense of friendship, love, good will and solidarity were palpable during the whole time. This was the first time an Interfaith group visited the Ukrainian Church since the Ukraine War started in March and it was greatly appreciated by the Ukrainian Church.

Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh