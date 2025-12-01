People of Religious Faiths Join ‘Earth Protectors’ in Newcastle

Among the thousands at the “Rising Tide Protestival” last weekend at the Port of Newcastle were the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT, Sisters of Mercy, Christian Ministers, Brothers, Buddhist teachers, Quakers and many other people of faith. They joined people from all walks of life and, for a few hours, successfully stopped coal ships from going into and out of the port. It was a brief but important symbolic victory, showing our collective deep concern for the future of our common home.

The “earth protectors”, as they are sometimes known, want to see an end to coal exports from Newcastle, no more approvals for new coal and gas projects, and a tax on fossil fuel profits to pay for disaster recovery and a just transition for workers to new forms of employment.

The Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau, Moderator of the Uniting Church, Synod of NSW and the ACT said, “My homelands are feeling the direct effects of our climate emergency, and so as a Church we are here to protest at one of the largest coal ports in the world and we will continue to advocate for care for God’s creation. Our weather patterns are not improving, they are getting more extreme with each passing year, and we need to take action.”

Sally Neaves, spokesperson for participating Sisters of Mercy, said, “The Port of Newcastle is the largest coal port in the world and we will be attending this protest to draw attention to Australia’s long history of ignoring the impacts of burning fossil fuels on the global climate, including its effects on our Pacific neighbours and those in Australia experiencing extreme weather events.

“We stand with those people and places under threat, who are currently and will be impacted by this injustice, and we stand with those calling for change for the sake of future generations.”

The Venerable Bhante Sujato said, “The Buddha spoke of how our actions, driven by greed, shape the environment and ecology in which we live. Today our capacity for harm has been supercharged, and our responsibility of care is more serious than ever. We cannot sit by as the world is set on fire.”

Speaking on behalf of Christians for Peace Newcastle, Doug Hewitt AM commented, “Our commitment to peace includes striving for the preservation of God’s marvellous creation. As residents of the Hunter region of New South Wales we see evidence everywhere of the devastation of the natural environment by many decades of coal mining. This has been at the expense of agriculture, vineyards, and old-growth forests, with constant threats to endangered species of native birds and animals.

“This exploitation must cease and mining be phased out as alternative forms of employment are created. The Hunter has great potential as a centre for renewable energy.”

Seven people of faith were among those who risked arrest by blocking the path of coal ships coming in and out of Newcastle Harbour.

Vikki, a practising Catholic and grandmother of four, said, “I’ve attended rallies, written letters, met with my local MPs, put up banners, electrified my house. At this point in time, I feel the only thing left to do is to exercise my right to civil disobedience.

“Rising Tide Newcastle is a place to do this safely, in the company of others, in solidarity with future generations, in defence of the incredible creation to which we belong and with which we have been graced.”

Ahimsadhi Reffell, an ordained Buddhist in the Triratna tradition, said, “There is overwhelming evidence that social change only happens when people are willing to put themselves on the line. That’s what I’m doing right now!”