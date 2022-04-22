Penrith forum to take climate concerns to political leaders

With the Federal election campaign underway, voters will have the opportunity to hear from political candidates as to what their party will do about the issue of climate change, and how it is affecting people in the Pacific.



On Wednesday, 27 April, the NSW and ACT Synod, Uniting, and the Sydney Alliance will jointly host a pre-election forum on the subject of climate change at Penrith Panthers.

Rev. Alimoni Taumoepeau is one of the event’s organisers.

“The people are expecting to be heard, to be listened to, with their concerns about climate change, in the western suburbs and in the Pacific,” Rev. Taumoepeau said.



“Pacific Island people do feel like they have power..together..as communities of pacific islanders. They feel themselves the voice to let the MPs in the area if they are willing to listen.”

“These people have numerous stories.”

“They have felt it very heavily, with the fire, with heat, with the current floods.”

“They have been hit by that.”



This forum will be led by the Uniting Church’s Pasifika congregations along with the wider church and local community.

Leaders from the major parties have been invited to the forum. The venue is located in the Lindsay electorate, currently held by Liberal MP Melissa McIntosh.

Penrith was briefly the warmest recorded spot on Earth on 4 January 2020.

The forum will take place at Penrith Panthers (Ron Mulock AO Room) on Wednesday 27 April from 6pm to 8.30pm. Registration is available here.