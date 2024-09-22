Parramatta Mission’s Meals Plus Team Wins NSW Volunteer Team of the Year Award

The Meals Plus volunteer team from Parramatta Mission has been honoured with the NSW Volunteer Team of the Year Award for their exceptional service to the community.

Meals Plus is a day center located in the heart of Parramatta, providing essential services to individuals who are homeless or disadvantaged. The program aims to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness by offering both emergency support and long-term solutions for those in need.

In addition to this recognition, 35 Meals Plus volunteers were individually recognised in various categories at the 2024 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards. Volunteer teams supporting other Parramatta Mission programs, such as the Messy Playgroup and the English Conversation Class operating out of Centenary Uniting Church, were also acknowledged.

To put their contribution in statistical terms, in the past financial year alone, Meals Plus team has served 73,032 meals and contributed more than 12,500 hours by 199 volunteers. Their efforts were valued at over half a million dollars – $561,425.65 to be exact. This substantial contribution highlights the scale of the program’s impact in supporting vulnerable members of the community.

The Meals Plus team has received several awards in recent years, including:

2021 – Parramatta Australia Day Local Awards, Community Group Award (Meals Plus)

2022 (June)– Community Heroes Award (Individual Meals Plus volunteers)

2022, 2023 – Multiple nominations and recognitions at the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, with seven volunteers recognised in 2022 and twenty-two volunteers in 2023.

“Serving our community at Parramatta has always been a labour of love. Every meal we prepare and every smile we share is made possible by the incredible dedication and compassion of our volunteers. They are the heart and soul of our organisation, working tirelessly to ensure that no one goes hungry or feels alone.” says Meals Plus Volunteer Coordinator Chao Zhou.

“I volunteer because it comes naturally to me. I love helping people and it’s just something I’ve done since I was a little girl, and I love giving back to the community. (What I like most about Meals Plus) is the friendships, the workers and seeing how much we get to do for other people!” Penny Anagnostopoulos – Volunteer at Meals Plus

“I like to communicate with the people at Parramatta Mission, both the clients and staff. I got a lot of enjoyment, and it makes me so happy.” Colin Mackett, – Volunteer at Meals Plus

To commemorate this achievement, Parramatta Mission is hosting a series of morning teas for the volunteers from 23 to 27 September to celebrate their contributions.

The recognition of the Meals Plus team as NSW Volunteer Team of the Year symbolises the theme of “Transforming Communities”, which will be central to the 2025 Synod meeting. Through initiatives like Meals Plus, Parramatta Mission is not just meeting physical needs but helping to build a stronger, more connected community.

As we look towards the future, their work demonstrates the transformative spirit that the Synod seeks to inspire across all its ministries.

Parramatta Mission is gearing up for its annual Festival of Christmas, where the team will serve 600-700 guests. As part of their 2024 Plate for a Mate initiative, individuals can donate and decorate a paper plate to support a guest’s Christmas meal. Learn more about the campaign here.

To support Parramatta Mission’s work through volunteering, donations, or to spread the word—visit their website for details.