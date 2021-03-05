Parkes resumes monthly meals

Parkes Uniting Church’s monthly meal program recently started up again, after being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.



With new COVID-safe arrangements in place, the service started back up again on Monday, 1 March.

The service offers people a home-cooked, two course meal, on the first Monday of each month.

Bev Hawken is one of the service’s organisers. She recently told local newspaper the Parkes Championthat the service would have the requisite training to ensure that it complied with regulations.

“One of the church members has undertaken a Restaurant COVID-19 Safe Course so we will be up to date with the latest requirements ensuring our patrons feel very safe,” Ms Hawken said.

“We hope everyone will feel free, safe and welcome to attend once more.”

The service first began in 2017. After an initial 12 month trial it became a permanent part of the church’s ministry in 2018. During the service’s trial first year, the church fed over 700 guests.