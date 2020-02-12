  • Home
Online Cafés to unite the scattered communities

Online Cafés to unite the scattered communities

Saltbush is about to begin a series of ‘Online Cafés’ which will provide anyone from the Uniting Church, anywhere, to join in a weekly group for conversations about faith and life. 

The Cafés will take place at the start of Lent, over the video conferencing provider Zoom.

Rev. Mark Faulkner manages Saltbush, which seeks to unite and equip churches in rural and remote communities. Rev. Faulkner told Insights that the event would be an opportunity for people very far away from one another to build relationships.

“Building relationships is the only way to shape genuine life-giving community including Uniting Christian communities,” Rev. Faulkner said.

“School of the Air connects children from vast distances,” he said.

“The Country Women’s Association have online branch meetings.”

“And the church…”

“The Synod of NSW & ACT has enabled the Saltbush Team to work in diverse ways to encourage missional relationships, conversations of change, and support for smaller rural Christian communities.”

 Wherever people are, they can join one of the cafés, meet others, and find out more about Saltbush.

Saltbush Cafés begin the first week of Lent.  Each will be led by one of the Saltbush Scattered Community Ministers.  One will meet on Wednesdays at 10.30am starting on 26 February.  The other is on Thursday nights at 7:30pm starting on 27 February.

To join Wednesday’s group send an email to geoffw@nswact.uca.org.au.

to join Thursday’s group send an email to markf@nswact.uca.org.au.

Participants will be shown how to join in each week using their computer, camera, and mic. The must bring their own coffee.

For more information on Saltbush, visit the Facebook page here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

