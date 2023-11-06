NSW launches live music survey

The NSW Government will survey artists and professionals working in the music industry in a bid to build a picture of the challenges the industry faces.

NSW has lost half its live music venues over the past decade, with just 137 remaining, according to current Liquor and Gaming data.

Launching during Australian Music Month, participants will be asked to assess the strengths of the industry as well as the factors that might be holding the industry back, from noise restrictions, venue closures, COVID-19, and cost of living pressures.

The survey forms part of a wider research project that will combine economic analysis, venue mapping data and audience research to inform the NSW Government’s first-ever strategic policy for Contemporary Music.

The survey is anonymous.

The government says feedback will shape policy decisions and have a direct impact on the future of the sector.

To participate in the Live Music Survey, click here.