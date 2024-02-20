  • Home
    Exploring the Ark
    Wrestling with Artificial Intelligence
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
NSW government begins short-term rent consultation

The NSW Government is seeking community input for a review of Short-Term rental Accommodation (STRA) in NSW. 

The four-week public consultation opened on 15 February with the release of a discussion paper and an online questionnaire. 

The feedback which sought through this process includes:  

  • The adequacy of the STRA planning and regulatory framework, and options for improvement. 
  • Potential policy options, including measures to incentivise property investors to make properties available for long-term rental accommodation.  

In NSW, housing affordability and availability are at their lowest levels in decades. 

Rental vacancies are low and there are more than 55,000 people on the waitlist for social housing.  

Two independent reports recently highlighted the magnitude of the housing crisis facing Australia’s most populous state, while an analysis by Homelessness NSW showed that homelessness has risen across 58 of the state’s 128 local government areas in the past year. 

The NSW Government says it looks forward to seeing extensive feedback from the community. 

Rose Jackson is Minister for Housing and the Minister for Homelessness. 

“We’re determined to do everything we can to tackle the housing crisis and put every part of the housing market under the microscope for options to encourage a greater supply of long-term rental accommodation,” Ms Jackson said. 

For more information and to participate in the survey, visit the website here. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

