Nintendo’s Take On Wheelchair Basketball Is Exciting, But Slight

Game Review: Drag X Drive

Drag X Drive is a unique prospect – a new launch-period game from Nintendo that centers around wheelchair basketball. Playing it requires a certain level of embodiment as you control it using the Joy-Con 2’s mouse mode, rolling both controllers across a surface to control your chair. It’s not the most Nintendo-like game, and it’s interesting to see something so different from what they usually do.



Holding both Joy-Cons in mouse mode, you roll them away from you to move forward, or back to reverse, with your speed varying depending on your movements. Rolling one but not the other lets you turn, and shooting the basketball is done by lifting the hand holding the ball and then flicking your wrist. You can apply brakes on both wheels, and even pull off tricks for extra points during games – a regular shot will net you 2 points, but a shot pulled off during a bunny hop (braking and pulling up on your wheels in an alternate motion to do a little jump) will give you a score of 2.1, for instance. It’s a game designed to be played online, and despite the presence of a few mini-games it’s primarily focused on short 3-on-3 matches of basketball.

Drag X Drive does not compromise or cheat on its premise. You can’t switch to using stick controls, or any other control method, and to do well you’ll need to learn how to be precise. This can be challenging and frustrating – especially when you’re playing online against opponents who have clearly mastered all the moves at their disposal, as playing defense can be very difficult – but that’s part of what makes the game interesting.



Getting into a good groove with a team and figuring out how to work together in real-time can be immensely satisfying. The controls mostly feel great, and while they can go wonky if you’re rolling them on a less-than-smooth surface (you can use your legs, but make sure whatever you’re wearing isn’t bunching up on them) they mostly feel quite intuitive. There’s a tactility to the experience – you can feel the click of the wheel in your hands thanks to a subtle rumble – that makes the whole game feel intuitive and immersive, even when you’re floundering.



As good and interesting as Drag X Drive can be, it’s also an extremely slight game. When you load into an online lobby you’ll be funnelled through a mix of matches and minigames (although you can opt out of the minigames and just play basketball if you want). There are no major variations between the matches – you might get a 2-on-2 game if your lobby is light on players, but ultimately it’s the same thing, over and over again. There are not many unlocks or ways to progress, and while you can choose between three different characters with different strengths and weaknesses, the way you play remains fundamentally the same. The core of Drag X Drive is good, but even after an hour it feels like you’ve seen everything you’re going to see, and it’s hard not to wish for some different courts or play styles for more variety.

Drag X Drive is only $30, and it’s quite unlike any other sports game out there thanks to its control scheme. It’s a shame there isn’t a bit more meat on its bones: if the game receives post-launch updates, adding new modes and games, it would be much easier to recommend. Still, it’s great to see a game that represents different abilities and bodies in the way Drag X Drive does – it would be great to see this control scheme return in another game.



Drag X Drive is available for the Nintendo Switch 2. A review code was provided by the publisher.

James O’Connor has been writing about pop culture and games since 2008. He is the author of Untitled Goose Game for Boss Fight Books.