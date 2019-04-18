Virtual Reality Project Brings the Bible’s World to Life

A new virtual reality experience will allow people to experience the world of the Bible for themselves.



The Immersive Bible Experience recently made its Kickstarter funding goal of $10, 511, a number it has since exceeded.



It promises backers the ability to “Walk where Jesus walked, pick up and interact with artifacts, climb virtual ladders, experience biblical events as a participant as they unfold around you.”

Immersive History are developing the VR app. The team are currently focused on bringing to life the Temple mount and ancient Jerusalem.



The experience uses Mobile 3D, Augmented Reality, and Mobile VR to bring the world of the Bible to life.



In a video on the Kickstarter page, one of the team members Charyn outlines how his faith led him to want to pursue the project.



“I fell in love with the Bible as a teenager. God has always been a big part of my life.”



I knew that deep down, what I really wanted to do was to tell stories that help fuel God’s love for people. So when I learnt about Immersive mission to bring the Bible to life through the latest technology, I knew I had to become a part of it.”



Jerrom Sidwell is a founding member of Immersive, who has previously worked in visual effects in a number of Hollywood blockbusters, including Avatar and The Avengers.



“One day I was sitting in a lecture from a Biblical scholar,” Mr Sidwell said.



“I was riveted, but when I looked around the room, many people were zoning out.



“I thought, ‘How can I help more people be engaged in Bible education?’ At Immersive, we can recreate the biblical world and digitally immerse people, making the Bible stories and teachings come to life around you like never before.”



The Immersive team has worked with archaeologists, biblical scholars, and faith leaders for the project.



As with all Kickstarter campaigns, backers are offered various rewards at different tiers depending on how much money they pledge towards its production.



Nine dollars provides the backer with the 3D mobile app that allows people to explore the Bible’s world on iOS and Android devices. On the other side of the scale is the $10,000 tier, which funds a VR conference experience catered to congregations or families.



At the time of writing, the project has raised $12,910.



Those interested in backing the project have until Saturday, 11 May to pledge their donation.



According to the project’s Kickstarter page, the production team aim to deliver the finished product to backers in October 2019. To take full advantage of the app, the team recommends a mid-range laptop and an Oculus Rift headset.



While virtual reality technology is relatively new, Christians have used the platform for a variety of ways, including online church services and virtual faith communities. Uniting have also used the technology in aged care homes to help residents experience items on their ‘bucket lists’.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor