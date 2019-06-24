Over 135 students, ministers, academics, young professionals and a handful of children from across NSW, ACT, Queensland and Victoria gathered for School of Discipleship (SOD) 2019 on 28-30 June at Naamaroo Conference Centre Chatswood.



The theme was Seeing Differently: Unveiling Evil, Unveiling God in the Book of Revelation, with keynote sessions led by Rev. Dr. Robyn Whitaker (Coordinator of Studies – New Testament at Pilgrim Theological College in Melbourne).



Robyn invited participants to delve deeply into the book of Revelation, and to explore the role and purpose of apocalyptic literature, how Revelation influences and impacts our understanding of the Triune God, and how Revelation invites us to consider how we name, expose and witness to evil in today’s world.



School of Discipleship was again blessed with a range of fantastic electives – Gospel Singing (with members of the Café of the Gate of Salvation), Gender and Sexuality in the Bible (Robyn Whitaker), the Challenge of Animal Ethics (David Clough – Professor of Theological Ethics at the University of Chester), How to Lead Someone to Jesus (Rev. Dr Peter Hobson & Rev. Janet Staines), Aboriginal Dreamtime: Truth, Treaty and Discipleship (Pastor Ray Minniecon & Mike Hercock), and How to Read the Bible (Rev. Dr John Hirt & Dr Ben Cross).

Across the weekend participants engaged in times of worship, led by Rev. Radhika Sukumar-White, Rev. Kent Crawford and a worship band. A highlight was learning the new song ‘Worthy’, written on the theme of the conference, and available for download.



The tradition of SongFest continued on Saturday night. Songfest is always a highlight with participants sharing in performances of music, storytelling, drama and comedy. This year saw an eclectic range of performances, from a hilarious dramatic interpretation of Revelation 13, through to a call to action for students to participate in the “School Strike 4 Climate”. These dedicated students gathered after the show to begin organising a significant Uniting Church presence at the 20 September rally.



2019 marked the 16th year of School of Discipleship, which began in 2004. Planning has already begun for School of Discipleship 2020– held on 3-5 July, 2020 with Rev. James Bhagwan (General Secretary of the Pacific Council of Churches) as the keynote speaker.



For more information, visit the School of Discipleship website.

Rev. Adrian Sukumar White