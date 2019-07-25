Uniting launching new campaign this weekend

A new brand campaign from Uniting will begin across multiple channels, from this Sunday, 18 August. The campaign will consist of broadcast TV advertising, radio and outdoor advertising.

Uniting has recently conducted research that has helped them identify more opportunities to advertise its services to the wider community. This means Uniting can help more people when they need it most and fulfil Christ’s invitation to serve humanity, and create a more inclusive, connected, just world.

As part of the Uniting Church and as a not-for-profit, the campaign is critical to serving more people and communities and, in particular, widening Uniting’s reach to the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.

This campaign will support the sustainability of the critical and unique services that Uniting provides.

Campaign advertising as it will appear.

About the campaign

The proposition behind Uniting’s new campaign is that they provide services, care and support through every age and stage of life. The campaign puts Uniting’s people and values at the heart of the work that they do.

This work is underpinned by a shared mission and Uniting’s purpose to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice. This is brought to life in the voice overs where we hear the ethos of the Church reinforced through the narrators reference to Uniting ‘teaching children to care’ in Early Learning, and ‘respect your dignity’ through Aged Care.

The campaign will start this Sunday evening with TV ads during primetime programs on commercial and regional TV. The ads will focus on two of Uniting’s largest services – ageing and early learning.

Other Uniting services will be featured in advertising such as radio ads and ads in digital, in train stations and bus stops over the next 12 months.

You can view the TV ads hereand here.