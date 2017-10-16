Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Time Magazine Announce Person of the Year Shortlist

Time Magazine Announce Person of the Year Shortlist

Dec 05, 2017News0

Like

The #MeToo campaign, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, and Colin Kaepernick are among the names shortlisted for TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Running since 1927, the event recognises that year’s most newsworthy person, group, or idea.

While Person of the Year acknowledges newsworthiness, it is not an endorsement. Adolf Hitler’s 1938 nomination read that he had pursued “an audacious, defiant, ruthless foreign policy.”

Donald Trump previously suggested that TIME had told him he was under consideration for Person of the Year, but that he had declined a requisite photo shoot and interview. For their part, TIME denied approaching the President. “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year,” it wrote. “TIME does not comment on our choice until publication.”

TIME named Trump Person of the Year in 2016. In an opinion piece explaining the decision, Nancy Gibbs wrote that Trump had succeeded in “framing tomorrow’s political culture by demolishing yesterday’s.”

Colin Kaepernick is an NFL player who famously ‘took a knee’ (kneeled rather than stood in reverence) during the United States’ national anthem last year. According to Kaepernick, this move was a protest against police brutality and racial inequality. He also pledged to donate $1 million to charities benefiting people of colour and the oppressed. These included DREAM, Coalition for the Homeless, and War on Children.

The #MeToo campaign highlights the high number of women who have been sexually harassed. The current version of the campaign has been spearheaded by actress Alyssa Milano in response to widespread allegations of harassment and abuse in Hollywood.

TIME Magazine name their Person of the Year on Thursday 7 December (Wednesday in the United States).

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Related articles

ReviewsStreaming Now
Like

The devil cleans up Hell’s Kitchen

Dec 05, 2017

Read more0 Comment
Features
Like

Kaddy Transport – a great asset in the community

Dec 05, 2017

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Upcoming Events

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram