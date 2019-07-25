Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Table Talks to Change the Conversation

Aug 08, 2019News0

St Andrew’s Uniting Church in Richmond will host Hawkesbury Community Table Talk on Saturday, 17 August.

The event aims to open up the conversation around refugees and people seeking asylum.

Part of the Sydney Alliance’s ‘Changing the Conversation’ campaign, Table Talks bring members of civil society together and provide an opportunity for refugees and people seeking asylum to share their personal stories and for members of local faiths, community groups and organisations to explore their questions and concerns about asylum seeker policy in a safe, respectful space.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to build relationships with others in their community, hear a person seeking asylum share their story and put their thoughts and questions to invited experts in this space.

The event is free. Afternoon tea and light refreshments will be available.

Previous events like this have taken place in the Blue Mountains.

The Sydney Alliance is a coalition of community organisations, religious groups, unions and schools that works across a wide range of common goals.

The Hawkesbury region table talk about refugees takes place at St Andrew’s Uniting Church Richmond on 17 August from 1:45 to 3:45.

For more information, and to RSVP, check out the official Eventbrite page.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

