Submissions Called for the Modern Slavery Act

Those concerned with the Modern Slavery Act have until Friday 20 July to make public submissions.

The Modern Slavery Act Bill was introduced into the Federal Parliament on 28 June.

The Bill seeks to address contemporary forms of slavery by requiring companies to publish information about their supply chains. These annual slavery reports will be signed off by company boards and published within six months of the publication of their annual reports.

The legislation affects some 3000 Australian companies with an annual consolidated revenue of more than $100 million.

Several NGOs have welcomed the legislation, but have expressed concerns that the act in its current form carries no penalties for non-compliance.

The Modern Slavery Act Bill was tabled in the House of Representatives, then referred to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee for Inquiry. This is a standard procedure.

The Federal government says the Department of Home Affairs will also produce an annual statement on possible modern slavery risks in commonwealth procurement.

The legislation will be reviewed after three years.

Stop the Traffik’s Caroline Kitto told Insights that the submission process is valuable.

“You might never have made a submission to a parliamentary Inquiry but it is a part of the democratic processes we are very fortunate to have in Australia,” Ms Kitto said.

“Submissions can be as long or as short as you like. They can be in the form of a letter or in the form of a document. For everyday Australians to make submissions is very valuable. They can come from an individual or an organisation or a church.”

More information on making a submission to the inquiry can be found at the Australian Parliament House website.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor