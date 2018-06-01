Stand With Aussie Farmers this September

Every September, people from all over Australia gather around the grill and host a Great Outback BBQ event to show support for Aussie Farmers doing it tough. It’s about mateship, which is what Aussies do best. Every dollar you raise at your BBQ will go towards Aussie Farmers doing it tough.

Did you know that Aussie Farmers living in remote Australia battle depression and social isolation every day? Did you know Aussie Farmers living in remote Australia are 10 times more likely to commit suicide?

At Frontier Services, we believe that everyone in Australia deserves the right to a fair go. Every dollar you raise at your Great Outback BBQ will help us battle the tyranny of distance to send a Bush Chaplain to knock on someone’s door to say, “G’day”.

Every dollar raised will help send our Outback Links volunteers to farmers’ properties to lend a critical helping hand. You too can help us as we continue #StandingWithAus.

Register your Great Outback BBQ today and we’ll send you one of our Frontier Services Welcome BBQ Kits equipped to help make your BBQ a success. But be quick, Welcome BBQ Kits are limited! If you commit to hosting a BBQ and raising $500 or more, we’ll send you your very own Premium Frontier Services Luxury BBQ Kit complete with an insulated cooler bag with everything you need to take your Great Outback BBQ anywhere.

So, this September, host a Great Outback BBQ, invite your mates and help raise funds for people in outback Australia. For more information click here or email Kathryn Piper at kathrynp@frontierservices.org.