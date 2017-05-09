Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Space for Grace needed more than ever

Space for Grace needed more than ever

Aug 15, 2017News0

Like

With the upcoming postal vote on same-sex marriage in Australia, there will be and already has been challenging conversations in our community particularly in our Christian community.

Here is where we can truly embody the Space for Grace. Introduced in the 14th UCA Assembly in 2015 the report calls for space where our cultural diverse church can engage in respectful discussions.

The way we as Christians conduct ourselves both online and face-to-face, reflects on our faith community and the mission of Christ.

Uniting Church in Australia President, Stuart McMillan in a statement reminded members the harm careless words can cause and the importance of embracing our LGBTIQ community.

“We are committed to being an inclusive Church that embraces LGBTIQ people as full members and to culturally appropriate discussion about relationships and marriage across our diversity.

Within the grace space, this is possible. But it will require conversations from the heart and being truly present for one another,” said Mr McMillan.

Whatever your position or vote as Uniting Church members, as Christians and as people of the wider community continue to treat all people with dignity and respect as our society navigates through this important topic.

 

“My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry,” James 1:19.

 

Don’t forget to enrol to be part of the postal vote. Enrol before 24th August 2017.

TAG

Related articles

News
Like

Be part of UC’s push for drug law reform

Aug 09, 2017

Read more0 Comment
News
Like

We can do better this Refugee Week and beyond

Jun 16, 2017

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Upcoming Events

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram