Solar power saves Food Box

Keeping milk, fresh fruit and vegetables chilled and ready to serve is now easier for Mullumbimby Community Food Box, thanks to the recent donation and installation of a 5kW solar system.

A non-denominational, volunteer-run organisation, the Mullumbimby Community Food Box is affiliated with local non-for-profit Foodbank. It is based out of Mullumbimby Uniting Church and provides groceries to more than 1,300 low-income households in the Northern Rivers.

Rising energy costs were threatening the service’s future. Simon Ceglinski from Greentech, stepped in to gather assistance from Canadian Solar, Radiant Energy Solutions, and solar installer 24 Hour Solar Power, who supplied a solar system that will offset more than half of the charity’s energy costs.



“When I heard the Food Box was struggling with rising energy costs, I knew exactly how I could help. My suppliers and customers are incredibly community-focused and this project is one they jumped at the chance to get behind,” Mr Ceglinski said.



On 18 July 2019 the 24Hour Solar Power team installed a 5kW system on the roof of the Uniting Church in Mullumbimby.



Gillian Lomath is the co-founder of Mullumbimby Community Food Box.

“Being gifted this solar system will allow us to continue providing affordable food for those who struggle financially,” she said



“It is priceless, as we were struggling to pay our electricity bills and were really having to review if we could continue with the vital service,” she said.



Mike Haydon is the Director of 24 Hour Solar Power.



“When the proposal to help the Mullumbimby Food Box came up, we knew this was a project we had to be a part of,” he said.



“Not only will the solar system help reduce energy bills and carbon emissions in the short team, it will also mean the Food Box can operate on 50 percent renewable energy for many years to come.”

