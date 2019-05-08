School of Discipleship Registration Opens

Registrations have now opened for the 2019 School of Discipleship.

Pilgrim Theological College’s Robyn Whitaker will be the keynote speaker. Dr Whitaker is an expert in the book of Revelation and the interpretation of early Christianity and its literature. She will be speaking on the book of Revelation, one of the most frequently misunderstood biblical texts.



She previously told Insightsthat she hoped to clear up much about the book.



“Contrary to a lot of popular belief and misinformation about the apocalypse or end of the world (e.g. antichrist figures), Revelation offers a theology of evil that is corporate, systemic, and communal,” Rev. Dr Whitaker said.

“I think it is a profoundly relevant text for making sense of evil and injustice in the world. People can expect me to be academic in unpacking the text and locating it in its historic first century context, but I will also push them to think about the contemporary implications and what it might mean for ethical Christian living.”



School of Discipleship 2019 marks the conference’s 16th anniversary.

School of Discipleship is a conference that brings theology to an audience largely consisting of university and TAFE students. The event’s first keynote speaker was theologian Rev Thorwald Lorenzen back in 2004. Subsequent keynotes have included Rev Chris Budden, Dr Deirdre Palmer, and Dr Liz Boaze.



Registrations close on Thursday 13 June 2019.



School of Discipleship takes place from 28 to 30 June at the Naamaroo Conference Centre in Chatswood.



You can register for the conference here.





