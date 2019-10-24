Rev. Keith Garner announces departure

Wesley Mission Superindendent and CEO Rev. Keith Garner has announced that he will retire from this role in February 2021.



The announcement came as Rev. Garner addressed Wesley Mission’s 2019 Annual Meeting.

The meeting also saw the launch of Wesley Mission’s 2019 Annual Report and celebrated supporting more than 200,000 people in 2019.

Rev. Garner gave his fourteenth executive report to the meeting and has announced his departure.

“It is hard to believe that it will be 15 years in 2021 since I took on this role,” he said.



“My wife Carol and I intend to travel widely immediately following our leaving Wesley Mission, and for a year we will be away from Sydney to give the new person time and space to establish their own leadership of this great mission which is unique in both its reach in Australia and across the world,” Rev. Garner said.

Mr Garner holds both the senior executive role and Superintendent of the huge diverse, multicultural Christian ministry. The Annual Meeting recognised the growth of Wesley Mission’s congregations, including the integration of an Indonesian-speaking congregation of more than 500 regular worshippers.

The Wesley Mission Board is being assisted by Korn Ferry to find a new leader. Board Chair, Michael Anderson, thanked Rev. Garner for his leadership of an expanding community services portfolio which this last year has seen growth in areas of great need, including mental health and suicide prevention, services to strengthen families and their children, and support for people with disability.

The meeting also announced projects to help those experiencing homelessness and the pressures of housing affordability. These will be delivered in Mr Garner’s final year. Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard has announced his patronage of a campaign to raise close to $25 million to complete the essential building projects.



Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

