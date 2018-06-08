Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Queen’s Birthday honours for Uniting Church members

Jun 12, 2018

The 2018 Queen’s Birthday honours list has been hailed as the most diverse and the first where women outnumbered men to receive honours. Along with this, a number of Uniting Church members also made the list.

In New South Wales and the ACT, the following Uniting Church members were recognised for their outstanding contribution to society in various roles.

Medal (OAM) in the General Division

The Reverend Marion Judith GLEDHILL
For service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to social welfare. Eastwood Uniting Church. Deacon, Parramatta Nepean Presbytery.

Mr Edward Harris BRILL
For service to the community of Ebenezer. Service includes: Ebenezer – Pitt Town Uniting Church Parish Secretary, Parish Council, current. News Letter Editor, current Volunteer, guide and co-founder, Tearoom and Museum, current.

Mr Peter Milton ANDREWS
For service to the Uniting Church in Australia through a range of voluntary roles.

 Mr Geoff BATKIN
CEO, Wesley Mission Queensland, former Director of Corporate Services for UnitingCare Burnside in NSW, Member, UnitingCare Australia Aged Care Network Committee. For significant service to the community through social and aged welfare organisations, and to the Uniting Church in Australia.

Congratulations to all recipients.

To see the full honours list including Uniting Church honourees from other Synods click here.

