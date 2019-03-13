Queanbeyan Safe Shelter Calls For Volunteers

The Queanbeyan Safe Shelter is an activity run by Queanbeyan Uniting Church that provides emergency overnight shelter for those who need a calm and respectful environment. The shelter is calling for volunteers, male or female, who are willing to help homeless people in Queanbeyan.

A wide range of volunteer positions are available. These include a position on the management team, an overnight volunteer, or someone who sets up and makes tea and coffee for the people staying overnight.



The greatest need right now is for overnight volunteers, male and female.



Overnight volunteers arrive at 6.30pm and set up the rooms for guests. They greet the guests, who arrive around 7pm, show them to their sleeping area, and show them where they can find facilities.



Guests are offered tea, coffee and biscuits and are made to feel welcome.



Some guests like to go to sleep straight away, others like to chat, while others like to watch TV or read. The next morning, they receive a voucher for breakfast at a local participating cafe.



Overnight volunteers sleep on an inflatable mattress with either a swag or their own sleeping bag.

The shelter will open a second night during mid winter (June to August). It provides an overnight stay to clients who have been referred to the shelter.

Volunteers are placed on a roster and called as needed.

All volunteers must first attend an information night, to determine whether or not volunteering at the Safe Shelter is a good fit for them.

Volunteers do not need to be members of the church congregation.

Rev. John Squires is currently in placement at Queanbeyan Uniting Church.



“This programme started within the Queanbeyan Uniting Church and now involves people from other churches and from right across the community,” Rev. Dr Squires said.



“It’s a very practical way to live out our faith, helping people at a clear point of need in their lives.”

“Loving God and loving neighbour go hand in hand, as we learn from the teachings of Jesus. I am really happy to support this venture and hope that more volunteers step forward this year.”

The 2019 season begins on Tuesday 30 April.



For more information, call 6297 9046 or email safeshelterqbn@gmail.com

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor