Professor Ross Chambers joins NCLS Research Board

National Church Life Survey (NCLS) Research has welcomed Emeritus Professor Ross Chambers AM to its Board of Governors.



Fr Brian Lucas is the Chair of the NCLS Research Board. “This is a wonderful appointment and Professor Chambers will join a Board that is committed to furthering the work of research in service of the Christian faith,” Fr Lucas said.



“He brings a unique mix of skills and experience that will further enhance the governance of NCLS Research.”



Professor Chambers was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2018 for his service to university education. He is former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of Charles Sturt University. He chaired the Board of the Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture (ACC&C) from 2002-2015.



Dr Glen Powell, Executive Director, Uniting Mission and Education, nominated Professor Chambers.



“With his wealth of experience, knowledge, and a strong commitment to research we are confident that Ross will make an extremely valuable contribution to the work of NCLS Research,” Dr Powell said.

NCLS Research is an ecumenical research organisation which focuses on church vitality and community spirituality and wellbeing. Major projects include the five-yearly National Church Life Survey.



Major sponsors forming the Board of Governors, include Anglicare Sydney, Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, BaptistCare NSW/ACT, Uniting, and Uniting Mission and Education (UME), Synod of NSW and ACT.



For more information on NCLS Research and its Board of Governors visit the NCLS website here

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor