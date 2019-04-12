Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Professor Ross Chambers joins NCLS Research Board

Professor Ross Chambers joins NCLS Research Board

Apr 12, 2019News0

Like

National Church Life Survey (NCLS) Research has welcomed Emeritus Professor Ross Chambers AM to its Board of Governors.

Fr Brian Lucas is the Chair of the NCLS Research Board. “This is a wonderful appointment and Professor Chambers will join a Board that is committed to furthering the work of research in service of the Christian faith,” Fr Lucas said.

“He brings a unique mix of skills and experience that will further enhance the governance of NCLS Research.”

Professor Chambers was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2018 for his service to university education. He is former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of Charles Sturt University. He chaired the Board of the Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture (ACC&C) from 2002-2015.

Dr Glen Powell, Executive Director, Uniting Mission and Education, nominated Professor Chambers.

“With his wealth of experience, knowledge, and a strong commitment to research we are confident that Ross will make an extremely valuable contribution to the work of NCLS Research,” Dr Powell said.

NCLS Research is an ecumenical research organisation which focuses on church vitality and community spirituality and wellbeing. Major projects include the five-yearly National Church Life Survey.

Major sponsors forming the Board of Governors, include Anglicare Sydney, Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, BaptistCare NSW/ACT, Uniting, and Uniting Mission and Education (UME), Synod of NSW and ACT.

For more information on NCLS Research and its Board of Governors visit the NCLS website here

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Previous PostWhat is the resurrection?

Related articles

FeaturesModerator
Like

Moderator’s 2019 Easter Message: #EasterIsWhy

Apr 12, 2019

Read more0 Comment
Belief MattersFeatures
Like

What is the resurrection?

Apr 12, 2019

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram