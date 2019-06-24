One million reasons to keep watching 2040

Damon Gameau’s 2040 has reached $1 million at the Australian box office, with the feature documentary having the fourth highest cinema opening weekend of all time for an Australian documentary.

As of Wednesday 26 June the documentary has grossed $1,009,999 box office total and is now ranked in the top ten grossing Australian feature documentaries at the Australian box office.

Madman Entertainment Managing Director, Paul Wiegard, said this is just the beginning for 2040 in the box office.

“To achieve this milestone in just five weeks is a significant outperform; the film remains on more than 50 cinema sites across the country and we expect many more weeks of box office activity,” said Mr. Wiegard.

Filmmaker Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film) directed and starred in this empowering film that explores what the future could be by the year 2040 if we championed technology and solutions already available to address climate change.

“We could not be happier with the way audiences around the country have supported the film, and the conversations we’ve been able to have with them as a result,” said Gameau of the box office statistics.

“Not only have audiences come out in such great numbers, but the passionate way in which they are then following on to spread the word and take action as individuals and groups is inspiring.”

As part of the film release, a number of initiatives are now active giving audiences and the wider community an opportunity to contribute to the overall environmental care of the planet.

The initiatives include, Seaweed: The next (re)generation which works with the Intrepid Foundation, Climate Foundation and the University of Tasmania to regenerate marine ecosystems in Tasmania and sequester carbon from the atmosphere. This crowdfunding initiative has raised over $70,000. Intrepid Foundation has committed to matching these donations dollar for dollar.

RedGrid intelligent energy grid technology initiative is where the Australian company RedGrid with support from the film’s impact team has identified how the technology featured in the film can be applied in Australia. The crowd-sourced investment from the public raise over $550,000 of expression of interest.

Since the 2040 impact campaign began, Ecosia which is a search engine that uses profits to plant trees in seventeen countries saw an increase of Australian traffic to the search engine. The result meant 2,719 new trees planted thanks to 1,000 browser installs and over 100,000 searches.

Along with this, 2040’s educational outreach partner Cool Australia has had 2,875 lesson plan downloads of the initial thirteen available lessons from schools and educators around Australia.

