New NGO declares that action is needed NOW on sexual harassment

As the #MeToo movement remains relevant (including for the Church) a new NGO called NOW aims to tackle workplace harassment head on.

When journalist and Women in Australia convenor Tracy Spicer called on media professionals to share their experiences of sexual harassment with her, more than 1600 people came forward with theirs.

Currently in the process of fundraising, NOW will be a non-government organisation that supports those who have experienced sexual harassment, intimidation, and bullying in the workplace.

“NOW is a non-partisan coalition committed to ending industrial and systemic sexual harassment for all people in Australia,” Ms Spicer says in the introductory video.

A not-for-profit group, NOW will inform these people about their rights, and put them in contact with legal and counselling support services. The group has also identified media representation, education, and targeting the structures that reinforce and excuse sexual harassment among its priorities.

The introductory video features prominent Australian musicians, commentators, and journalists. These include Spicer, Clare Bowditch, Missy Higgins, Ella Hooper, and Faustina Agolley, among others.

The NGO’s tagline reads, “#MeToo is the movement. NOW is the moment.”

At the time of writing, NOW’s fundraising page had raised $45,406 of its $250,000 goal.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor