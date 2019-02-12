Leonardo DiCaprio Supports Water Is Life Rally

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio has lent the support of his considerable social media following to Seedmob, a group of Indigenous people who led a protest at Parliament House.

Mr DiCaprio shared seven images from the rally on his Instagram account, which has more than 29 million followers.

The Water Is Life National Gathering took place from 13 to 14 February. It drew more than one hundred people from all over Australia against “environmental colonialism” and climate change inaction.

As the title suggests, the main theme was that water is life, and the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People were affected.

One of the main focus points was the recent mass death of fish in the Murray Darling. There were also calls to ban fracking in the Northern Territory, to save the Great Barrier Reef, and these came back to the central themes.

Dwayne Couthard is a Adnyamathanha/Kokatha man and Co-Chair of the Australian Nuclear Free Alliance. He said that the event brought together “mob from north, south, east and west to push our message of protecting country,”

“No matter where we come from, we’ve all been impacted by extractive mining industries, the desecration of country, and loss of connection to culture,” he said.

Seedmob are currently trying to raise funds to cover the cost of the event.

Mr DiCaprio has made a focus on environmental issues for the past twenty years, which carries over to his personal foundation. He also attended the 2017 People’s Climate March in Washington DC.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor