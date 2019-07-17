Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Kogarah Storehouse Now Offering Specialist Domestic Violence Help

Jul 18, 2019

The Kogarah Storehouse will now provide support for people affected by domestic and family violence.

For no cost, the storehouse now offers individual case management which is strength based and client centred.

It also runs six-week therapeutic and educational workshops and monthly support group meetings for those who have completed a workshop.

The storehouse also provides childcare while parents attend workshops or support group meetings.

Lala Noronha is the storehouse’s manager. She told local newspaper the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader that the organisation is “extremely grateful to be able to offer this specialist help to address this vitally important community issue.”

The Kogarah Storehouse helps more than 6000 clients every year. Services include free food parcels, Wednesday community lunches, electricity, gas, water and Telstra accounts payment assistance (EAPA) vouchers; and a No-Interest Loan Scheme.

The Kogarah Storehouse is an initiative that runs out of Brighton-Kogarah Uniting Church. For more information on the Storehouse, visit the Facebook page here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

