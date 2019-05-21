John Bell Wraps Up Australian Tour

Rev. John Bell wrapped up his lengthy Australian tour with some events at Springwood Uniting Church on Sunday, 2 June.



The appearance was part of the Fair Trade Faith Conference held at Springwood over the weekend.



Rev. Bell is a prolific speaker, broadcaster, writer, poet and musician. He is also an ordained minister of the Church of Scotland and a member of the Iona Community.

Rev. Bell’s work focuses on Celtic spirituality, social justice, and music. He has produced collections of liturgy, scripts, sermons and reflections, hymns and songs and three collections of songs of the World Church.

Rev. Bell’s previous dates on the tour included events at Pitt Street Uniting Church, Leigh Memorial Uniting Church, and Adamstown Uniting Church.

Glenbrook Uniting Church Minister Rev. Ellie Elia attended Bell’s final session, which was a music workshop.



“I have grown up singing heaps of songs from Iona but this was the first time I actually met John Bell and got to hear him speak,” Rev. Elia said.



“One of the strongest impressions was how lightly he held the space, it wasn’t about perfection of singing or anything like that it was simply about joining voices together and how effortlessly he seem to make a sound amazing.”



“He was also incredibly funny and honest in his sharing from his own life a d the church and it made our story as church and individuals feel Holy and precious.”



“I walked away with a much stronger understanding that the songs that we sing as church become who we are.”

